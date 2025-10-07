Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Minnesota to mark 200 years of emigration to the US
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visited Minnesota on Tuesday as part of a tour marking the 200th anniversary of organized emigration from his homeland to the U.S. The crown prince began the day in Minneapolis at Norway House, which brings contemporary…
-
Mauston Volleyball Architects Pair of Wins in Spring Green
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2025 at 4:09 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles volleyball team moved to 15-7 on their season by defeating Darlington and River Valley both 2-1 in Spring Green, Wisconsin. Mauston defeated River Valley 25-21, 22-25, and 15-10. Rylea Mehne had 18assists, while […]
-
Man Who Harasses Law Enforcement Nationwide, Convicted of Fifteen Counts
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2025 at 3:21 PM
Related to Harassing Monroe County Law Enforcement This week, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on October 03, 2025, a Monroe County jury convicted 52 year old, Jacob T. Sell, of fifteen charges, those charges […]
-
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area to open pharmacies in Hillsboro and Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2025 at 3:18 PM
Soon, residents of Hillsboro and Elroy area will have another option for filling their prescription medicines. Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area Hospital is proud to announce plans to add pharmacy locations in both cities. The Hillsboro […]
-
City of Mauston Looking For Someone to Fill Vacant Ward 6 Council Position
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2025 at 3:17 PM
City Council Opening – Ward 6 The City of Mauston is currently seeking a dedicated community member to fill an open Alder position for Ward 6 on the City Council. This is a great opportunity to get involved, represent your neighbors, and help […]
-
Juneau County Sheriff’s Sale
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2025 at 2:13 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin state legislature considering traffic cameras in Milwaukee (MADISON) The state legislature is again considering a bill to allow traffic cameras in Milwaukee. The cameras would issue tickets for speeding 15 miles-per-hour over the posted […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 7, 2025 at 10:58 AM
The Brewers grabbed a 2-0 lead in their Divisional Series, knocking off the Cubs 7-3 last night. — The Packers returned to practice on Monday and they opened the 21-day practice window for WR Christian Watson – Jacksonville […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 7, 2025 at 10:55 AM
The Packers opened up the 21-day practice window for WR Christian Watson – The Packers are back from their bye and getting ready for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Tiffany campaign raises $1 million (UNDATED) A fundraising milestone in the race for Wisconsin’s next governor. As originally reported by Spectrum News Wisconsin, the campaign of Republican 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany announced Monday […]
