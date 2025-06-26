North Dakota considers 2 proposed natural gas pipelines that would stretch across the state
North Dakota regulators are considering two separate underground pipelines that companies plan to build across hundreds of miles of the state. A state official briefed the regulators on the pipelines Thursday. The pipelines would bring natural gas from the state’s…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Ex-Sheboygan Falls assistant fire chief pleads no contest to child sex assault charge (SHEBOYGAN) A former assistant fire chief in Sheboygan Falls pleads no contest to accusations of sexually assaulting a child. John Albright entered the pleas […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 26, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The first round of the NBA Draft is in the books and Milwaukee native Kon Knueppel heard his name being called early – Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski improved to 3-0, leading the Brewers to a 4-2 win over the Pirates
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Madison area bar will keep its license after fatal stabbing (FITCHBURG) A Madison area bar is getting another chance after a fatal stabbing last month. The Fitchburg City Council approved a liquor license for Monkeyshines Bar and Grill on Tuesday […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 25, 2025 at 11:02 AM
Joey Ortiz homered twice and Caleb Durbin once to lead the Brewers to a 9-3 win over the Pirates – Garrett Mitchell is headed for shoulder surgery again – The NBA Draft opens tonight in Brooklyn with round 1 – Former Badger Breanna […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 25, 2025 at 8:33 AM
State budget negotiations down to the wire (MADISON) With the end of the fiscal year looming, state budget negotiations are down to the wire. Governor Tony Evers spoke to reporters in Wausau on Tuesday. He said he wasn’t sure work on the […]
Hazel, Gerald Duane Age 84 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2025 at 4:29 PM
Gerald Duane Hazel, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in […]
Summer Baseball Update From Thursday 6/19
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2025 at 4:44 PM
The Tomah 19U Legion baseball team managed just 1 hit in a 6-0 loss to Prairie Du Chien Thursday evening. Julian Cunitz led off the bottom of the first for Tomah with a hit but that was the only hit they managed. Cael Koenig had the […]
New Lisbon’s Barfknechts Big Game Lifts Tomah Legion Over Holmen
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2025 at 2:31 PM
New Lisbon’s Grady Barfknecht had a wopping 7RBI’s in Tomah 16U American Legion baseballs 15-4 victory over Holmen 16U. Barfnecht had an early bases clearing double to bust the game wide open. Barfnect finished with a 3hit […]
Tomaska, Alice R. Age 73 of Wautoma
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2025 at 5:22 PM
Alice R. Tomaska, age 73, of Wautoma, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Heartland House in Wautoma, Wisconsin. Alice was born on February 17, 1952, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Beldon Elmer and Ruth Mae (Knupp) Schroeder. […]
