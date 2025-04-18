NFL's smallest market prepares to host league's top offseason spectacle as draft comes to Green Bay
The NFL draft’s annual pilgrimage to cities across the league is arriving in Green Bay next week with all the pageantry that comes from operating in the home of the league’s only publicly owned franchise. Green Bay’s smaller population likely…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 18, 2025 at 5:14 PM
The NBA wraps up its play-in tournament tonight – The Bucks open the playoffs Saturday with a noon tip at Indiana – The Brewers send Freddy Peralta to the mound in their series with Oakland – The NFL Draft is now just six-days out […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM
State Supreme Court liberals uphold Evers’ “400 year” veto (MADISON) The liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds the governor’s so-called “400 year veto.” Governor Tony Evers’ controversial […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 18, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The Bucks get some good news on Damian Lillard as they open the NBA playoffs on Saturday at Indiana – The Brewers open a 3-game series against Oakland, while Brandon Woodruff makes a rehab start with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers – […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 18, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Bond set at $2 million for man accused in abduction of pregnant teen (JUNEAU) The man accused in the abduction of a pregnant Wisconsin teenager had his initial appearance Thursday in Dodge County Court. Court Commissioner Steven Seim set bail for […]
New Lisbon Track & Field Competes on New Broowkood Facility
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2025 at 6:12 PM
The New Lisbon Track and Field teams completed Tuesday night at Brookwood High Schools new track facility. It was great to see another school in the Scenic Bluffs Conference get a facility, and it was an amazing facility to go and […]
Quimby, Vergie Mae Age 94 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2025 at 4:38 PM
Vergie Mae Quimby, age 94, of Big Flats, Wisconsin, has gone on to paradise on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, Wisconsin. Her long and well-lived journey has now led her to her eternal home. Funeral […]
Wisconsin River Meats Wins for Top Beef Jerky
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2025 at 4:30 PM
The Tradition of producing Award Winning Products has continued at Wisconsin River Meats. On April 12th, 2025, Wisconsin River Meats won the Champion Award for our Traditional Beef Jerky, using our own recipe as we have for the last 40 plus years, […]
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2025 at 4:28 PM
On Tuesday, April 22 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 17, 2025 at 8:13 AM
Teen accused of killing Lily Peters denied change of venue (CHIPPEWA FALLS) A change of venue request has been denied for the teen accused of killing Lily Peters three years ago. Court officials said if Carson Peters Berger’s defense team is […]
