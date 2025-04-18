NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are
It’s go time. The race for the Larry O’Brien Trophy is finally beginning. The 2025 NBA playoffs start Saturday with four games: Indiana-Milwaukee, Denver-Los Angeles Clippers, New York-Detroit and Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota. The other four Game 1s are Sunday: Oklahoma…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 18, 2025 at 5:14 PM
The NBA wraps up its play-in tournament tonight – The Bucks open the playoffs Saturday with a noon tip at Indiana – The Brewers send Freddy Peralta to the mound in their series with Oakland – The NFL Draft is now just six-days out […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/17
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2025 at 3:31 PM
Baseball Royall 7 Bangor 3 Mauston 6 Nekoosa 1 (Isaac Steinke WP 6IP 2H 0R 2BB 13K, Evan Parsons 2×4 RBI for Mauston) Hillsboro 19 Wonewoc-Center 0 Cashton 8 Necedah 2 Brookwood 12 New Lisbon 0 Wisconsin Dells 4 Westfield 0 (Nolan Schmitz no […]
Royall Baseball Ends Bangors 33 Game SBC Winning Streak
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM
The Royall Panthers baseball team got a big early leg up in the Scenic Bluffs conference race knocking off Bangor 7-3 on the road. Seth Brandau picked up the complete game victory for Royall giving up just 1 earned run while scattering 4hits […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM
State Supreme Court liberals uphold Evers’ “400 year” veto (MADISON) The liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds the governor’s so-called “400 year veto.” Governor Tony Evers’ controversial […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 18, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The Bucks get some good news on Damian Lillard as they open the NBA playoffs on Saturday at Indiana – The Brewers open a 3-game series against Oakland, while Brandon Woodruff makes a rehab start with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers – […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 18, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Bond set at $2 million for man accused in abduction of pregnant teen (JUNEAU) The man accused in the abduction of a pregnant Wisconsin teenager had his initial appearance Thursday in Dodge County Court. Court Commissioner Steven Seim set bail for […]
New Lisbon Track & Field Competes on New Broowkood Facility
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2025 at 6:12 PM
The New Lisbon Track and Field teams completed Tuesday night at Brookwood High Schools new track facility. It was great to see another school in the Scenic Bluffs Conference get a facility, and it was an amazing facility to go and […]
Quimby, Vergie Mae Age 94 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2025 at 4:38 PM
Vergie Mae Quimby, age 94, of Big Flats, Wisconsin, has gone on to paradise on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, Wisconsin. Her long and well-lived journey has now led her to her eternal home. Funeral […]
Wisconsin River Meats Wins for Top Beef Jerky
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2025 at 4:30 PM
The Tradition of producing Award Winning Products has continued at Wisconsin River Meats. On April 12th, 2025, Wisconsin River Meats won the Champion Award for our Traditional Beef Jerky, using our own recipe as we have for the last 40 plus years, […]
