National Guard troops in LA is latest in long history of deployments during civil rights protests

Los Angeles residents and experts say that the National Guard’s presence in Los Angeles in response to immigration protests is reminiscent of a long-standing dynamic in the state and around the country. President Donald Trump deployed the troops on Saturday.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.