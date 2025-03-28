Musk promises to go to Wisconsin to personally deliver $2 million to voters in Supreme Court race
Billionaire Elon Musk says he plans to hold a rally in Wisconsin to “personally hand over” $2 million to a pair of voters who have already cast their ballots in the state’s hotly contested Supreme Court race. The move Musk…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 28, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Teen whose mother, stepfather were found dead in home faces homicide charges (WAUKESHA) A teen whose mother and stepfather were found dead in their Waukesha home last month is now charged in their deaths. 17-year-old Nikita Casap made his initial […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 28, 2025 at 9:55 AM
Brewers lose their season opener to the Yankees
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 28, 2025 at 8:48 AM
Musk says he awarded $1 million to Green Bay voter (UNDATED) Elon Musk says he’s given $1 million to a Green Bay voter ahead of Wisconsin Supreme Court election. In a Wednesday evening post to his “X” social media platform, the […]
by bhague@wrn.com on March 27, 2025 at 9:04 PM
Lagendorf, Burton W. Age 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2025 at 3:03 PM
Burton W. “Burt” Langendorf, age 84 of Mauston, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2025, at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Burton was the son of Henry and Harriet (Preston) Langendorf and was born on May 26, 1940, […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 27, 2025 at 8:30 AM
Wisconsin voters need not worry about Trump’s latest executive order (UNDATED) Wisconsin voters needn’t be put off by President Trump’s latest executive order. Trump’s executive action requires providing proof of citizenship […]
Mile Bluff Medical Center hosts monthly diabetes discussions
by WRJC WebMaster on March 26, 2025 at 4:59 PM
If you are looking for answers and tips on how to live your life to the fullest while managing diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Diabetes Connect. At this informative and engaging discussion, Mile Bluff’s team of experts will be […]
Larson, Landon Floyd Age 74 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2025 at 3:14 PM
Landon Floyd Larson, affectionately known as Lanny, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2025, after a short battle with cancer. Born on May 28, 1950, in Sparta, Wisconsin to Stanley Larson and Beulah (Walker) Larson. Lanny was a man whose kind […]
Martin, Donna Paulette Age 74 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2025 at 3:10 PM
With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Donna Paulette Martin who passed away at her home on March 12, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and unwavering kindness. She will be deeply missed by all who knew […]
