Most travelers must have a REAL ID now to fly within the US
REAL ID requirements for those flying within the United States begin after more than 20 years of delays. Starting Wednesday, travelers taking a domestic flight and using a state-issued ID to get through security must have one that meets federal…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin — danger is elevated statewide this week
by bhague@wrn.com on May 6, 2025 at 7:34 PM
Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises residents that fire danger is elevated statewide this week. DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele says there the dangers of “crown […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/5
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2025 at 5:14 PM
Softball Cashton 7 Hillsboro 5 Wonewoc-Center 9 Royall 2 Brookwood 6 Necedah 3 Bangor 2 New Lisbon 0 Mount Horeb 5 Reedsburg 2 Poynette 11 Westfield 0 Baseball Wisconsin Dells 7 Portage 2 Tomah 14 Sparta 2 Weston 3 La Farge 0 Royall 14 […]
2 Found Dead in Wyeville
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2025 at 5:13 PM
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people who were located in the East Fork Lemonweir River on Sunday (5/4/25) in Wyeville. The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:45pm from a subject advising that […]
Attend Upcoming MBMC-Necedah Health Fair May 15th
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2025 at 5:11 PM
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair being held at Mile Bluff – Necedah Family Medical Center Thursday, May 15 from 7 to 10 am. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for […]
Cashton Defeats Hillsboro Takes Control of SBC Softball Race
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2025 at 4:33 PM
The Cashton Eagles now control their own destiny to a SBC Championship after downing Hillsboro 7-5 Monday evening. If Cashton wins out they will do no worse than share the conference championship. Hillsboro despite the loss is in the same […]
Spongy Moth Aerial Spraying to Begin in May
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2025 at 3:21 PM
Beginning in May, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will treat areas in three western Wisconsin counties for spongy moth (Lymantria dispar) as a part of the national Slow the Spread of the Spongy […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin again leads nation in cranberry production (UNDATED) For the 30th straight year, Wisconsin leads the nation in cranberry production. The latest harvest report from the Wisconsin Cranberry Board shows that the state produced just over 6 […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 6, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Brewers captured their series opener from the Astros as Christian Yelich homered in his 1500th career game – The NBA and NHL playoffs kickoff second round action – The NHL held its 2025 draft lottery on Monday night
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Focus on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MADISON) Monday was National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. At the Capitol, survivors and family members gathered to focus on the movement to end […]
