Minnesota man gets 28 years for pandemic-era food fraud
A leader in a sprawling Minnesota food fraud plot during the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to 28 years in prison. A federal judge handed down the sentence to Abdiaziz Shafii Farah and ordered he pay nearly $48 million in…
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Air quality alerts could return, says Wisconsin DNR (UNDATED) While the Wisconsin DNR has allowed the week-long air quality advisory to expire for now, it doesn’t quite mean we’re all in the clear. The Canadian wildfires remain ongoing, […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 6, 2025 at 9:05 PM
The Brewers send Jose Quintana to the mound tonight as they go for a sweep in Atlanta – The Cubs beat the Reds today but still trail the Brewers by 3 1/2 games – The Badger women’s volleyball team is ranked 8th in the AVCA […]
Wilk, Raymond George Age 83 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on August 6, 2025 at 6:25 PM
In loving memory of Raymond George Wilk, age 83, passed away on Saturday, August 2, 2025. He was born on June 26, 1942 in Wausau, Wi and raised by his grandparents, Valentine and Veronica (Drozdowski) Wilk. Raymond attended Schofield School while […]
2025 HS Football Previews – Wautoma Hornets
by WRJC WebMaster on August 6, 2025 at 4:05 PM
2025 Wautoma Hornets 2024 Record: 2-7 (2-5 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Andy Krueger Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 4-5 (2-5 South Central Conference) Players to Watch: QB/DB Peyton Pica RB/LB Skyler Royston OL/LB […]
Starting Solids with Confidence: A Free Class for Parents at Mile Bluff Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on August 6, 2025 at 3:37 PM
Transitioning your baby to solid foods is an exciting milestone—but it can also feel overwhelming. If you’re unsure when or how to begin, you’re not alone. Join us for “Starting Solids: A Speech-Language […]
Deadly Accident in Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on August 6, 2025 at 3:36 PM
At approximately 10:56pm, on Sunday, August 3rd, Police and Rescue units were dispatched to the area of State Highway 23 and Broadway Road for a single vehicle accident. A passerby had observed a crashed vehicle and an individual lying in the […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-6-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 6, 2025 at 2:34 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man who stabbed landlord to death committed to mental health facility (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee man who killed his landlord earlier this year is committed to a mental health facility. 38-year-old Justin Lannigan was found guilty in Milwaukee County […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 6, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers extended their win streak to 5-games with a win in Atlanta – Quay Walker returned to 11-on-11 team drills in Packers Training Camp, while DB Nate Hobbs is rehabbing after knee surgery – Former Packers RB Leshon Johnson was […]
