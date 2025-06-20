Mike Lee's posts about the Minnesota shootings incensed fellow senators. They refused to let it go
Sen. Mike Lee posts thousands of times, often late at night, about politics. Colleagues have grown accustomed to the Utah Republican’s online persona, mostly brushing it off. That is, until this past week, after his posts about the killing of…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Raymond Neupert on June 20, 2025 at 10:11 PM
The Brewers take on the Twins tonight, Pacers and Thunder set for NBA Finals Game 7
Summer Baseball Update From Thursday 6/19
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2025 at 4:44 PM
The Tomah 19U Legion baseball team managed just 1 hit in a 6-0 loss to Prairie Du Chien Thursday evening. Julian Cunitz led off the bottom of the first for Tomah with a hit but that was the only hit they managed. Cael Koenig had the […]
New Lisbon’s Barfknechts Big Game Lifts Tomah Legion Over Holmen
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2025 at 2:31 PM
New Lisbon’s Grady Barfknecht had a wopping 7RBI’s in Tomah 16U American Legion baseballs 15-4 victory over Holmen 16U. Barfnecht had an early bases clearing double to bust the game wide open. Barfnect finished with a 3hit […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 20, 2025 at 1:00 PM
State budget talks come off the rails (MADISON) At the Capitol, budget negotiations between Senate and Assembly Republicans came to a halt on Thursday, with a pair of Republican Senators raisin objections to the process. On Wednesday, Joint Finance […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 20, 2025 at 11:16 AM
Brewers close series against Cubs with win, Pacers take NBA Finals to game seven.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Sen Johnson opposes fellow Republicans on Trump budget plan (WASHINGTON D.C.) Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson wants to delay the Trump Administration’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” Johnson is going against fellow Republicans on the […]
by bhague@wrn.com on June 19, 2025 at 10:25 PM
Brewers take series finale from Cubs, NBA Finals Game 6 tonight
Tomaska, Alice R. Age 73 of Wautoma
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2025 at 5:22 PM
Alice R. Tomaska, age 73, of Wautoma, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Heartland House in Wautoma, Wisconsin. Alice was born on February 17, 1952, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Beldon Elmer and Ruth Mae (Knupp) Schroeder. […]
Lake, Marian Age 98 of Briggsville
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2025 at 5:14 PM
On June 12, 2025, Marian Lake, age 98, of Briggsville, Wisconsin, left this earth while at home with her family by her side. She was born to Franklin and Lillian (Templin) Julson on April 13, 1927 in Milwaukee, and was the eldest of nine children. […]
