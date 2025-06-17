Man charged with killing prominent lawmaker could face a rarity for Minnesota: the death penalty

The man charged with killing a prominent Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another could face the death penalty, something that is a rarity for Minnesota but could become more common under the Trump administration. The state abolished capital punishment in 1911,…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.