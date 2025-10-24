Leading Democrats said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called a new White House ballroom Donald Trump’s top priority as president. But Leavitt said it was his top priority compared only with other White House construction projects.
“The Trump administration just declared that erecting a ballroom is the president’s main priority,” rather than issues such as the cost of living and health care.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Parents of West Allis boy found dead face felony charges (WEST ALLIS) The parents of a 4 year old West Allis boy face charges in the child’s death. 31-year-old Charlotte Kurek and 21-year-old Devario Cruz face multiple felony charges in […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/23
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2025 at 3:55 PM
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Volleyball Scores from Thursday D1 Middleton 3 Tomah 1 D2 Reedsburg 3 Mauston 1 (kira Clemens 17digs 3aces for Mauston) Lakeland 3 Wisconsin Dells 0 D3 Onalaska Luther 3 Wautoma 0 D4 Bangor 3 River Ridge 1 Cashton 3 […]
Royall Blasts North Crawford in Volleyball Regional Semi
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2025 at 3:54 PM
The Royall Panthers volleyball team routed North Crawford 3-0 Thursday night in a WIAA D5 Regional Semi-Final matchup. Royall won by scores of 25-18, 25-11, and 25-13. Bria Gruen led the way with 16kills while Laya Wainwright also had […]
Schnell, Eldon Lee Age 93 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2025 at 2:21 PM
Eldon Lee Schnell, age 93 received his heavenly upgrade on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease among other things. He passed peacefully holding his wife Ardis’s hand. Eldon was born on July 8, […]
Firlus, Larry P. Age 77 of Rural Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2025 at 2:19 PM
Larry P. Firlus, age 77 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 on his tractor at the farm. He was born on July 15, 1948 in the Town of Summit, Juneau County to Tony and Erma (Sloniker) Firlus and […]
Mauston School District Board Meeting 10-27
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2025 at 2:14 PM
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-24
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2025 at 2:13 PM
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 24, 2025 at 11:15 AM
A number of Packers have fond memories of QB Aaron Rodgers and his time in Green Bay – WR Christian Watson said he plans to play against the Steelers on Sunday
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 24, 2025 at 11:12 AM
While the Packers continue preparing for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, QB Aaron Rodgers said he plans to retire as a Green Bay Packer when his playing days are over – The World Series gets underway tonight with the Dodgers and Blue […]
