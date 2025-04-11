Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she won't seek reelection in 2026
In a surprise announcement Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will not seek a third term in office in 2026. Reynolds, a Republican, has held the position since 2017, when former Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed U.S. ambassador to…
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/10
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2025 at 3:23 PM
Softball Brookwood 13 Hillsboro 7 Reedsburg 9 Sauk Prairie 0 Tomah 6 Onalaska 0 Royall 7 New Lisbon 2 (Bria Gruen double, triple, and 3RBIs) Baseball Richland Center 4 Mauston 2 Royall 10 New Lisbon 0 Brookwood 6 Hillsboro 4 Weston 2 Seneca 1 […]
Big Innings Lead Brookwood Past Hillsboro in SBC Softball
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2025 at 3:22 PM
The Brookwood Falcons softball team out slugged the Hillsboro Tigers 13-7 Thursday evening. Brookwood scored 3 runs in 4 different innings in the victory. Emily Cunitz went 1×2 with a homerun for the Falcons, Willow Pasch went […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Car hits and kills woman on freeway (MILWAUKEE) A woman is struck and killed on a Milwaukee freeway. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said 76-year-old Bobbie Wade of Milwaukee got out of her car and “began walking around” the […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 11, 2025 at 10:54 AM
The Bucks push their win streak to six-games, rolling past New Orleans – The Brewers dropped their series finale in Denver to the Rockies – Justin Rose was the star on day one of the Masters – The NCAA Men’s Frozen Four final […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 11, 2025 at 8:32 AM
Wikler won’t seek 4th term as WisDems chair (MADISON) The chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin won’t seek another term. Ben Wikler’s current two-year term ends in June, and the 44-year-old Madison native said in a letter that […]
MONROE COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO 7 YEARS IN PRISONFOR REPEATEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 3...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2025 at 4:16 PM
George “Wyatt” Conti, age 27, was sentenced to 7 years in prison forsexually assaulting 3 children repeatedly between 2020 and 2021 at a residence in Tomah. Courtdocuments show Conti was charged with child sex crimes in July 2022 and […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 10, 2025 at 8:10 AM
Wisconsin utilities request rate hikes (MADISON) Three Wisconsin utilities request electric rate hikes. The state Public Service Commission approved rate hikes in 2023 for MG&E, Xcel and Alliant Energy. All three have filed with the PSC for […]
Brogan, William “Bill” Charles Age 74 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2025 at 3:25 PM
William Charles “Bill” Brogan passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Adams, Wisconsin. He was born in 1950 in West Bend, Wisconsin, to Charles and Grace (O’Toole) Brogan. Bill spent his early childhood in […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/8
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2025 at 3:24 PM
Baseball Mauston 8 La Crosse Logan 3 Pittsville 8 Nekoosa 5 Wisconsin Dells 11 Platteville 1 Reedsburg 12 Stoughton 1 Westfield 3 Poynette 0 G-E-T 3 Tomah 2 Brookwood 14 Cashton 2 Bangor 11 Neillsville 1 Softball Adams-Friendship 13 Necedah 6 […]
