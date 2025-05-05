Indigenous people raise awareness about their missing and murdered

Indigenous people across North America are rallying to plead for sustained responses to violence in their communities. Monday is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day. The FBI says it has about 4,300 open cases involving missing people, deaths and…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.