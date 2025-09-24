In 2017, Tylenol posted that it didn’t recommend using its products during pregnancy. Around the same time, Tylenol also encouraged people to consult doctors before taking it during pregnancy. We put the resurfaced post in context.
What to know about Tylenol’s 2017 tweet
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 25, 2025 at 8:09 AM
Assembly Republicans propose affordable housing bills (MADISON) At the Capitol, Assembly Republican lawmakers hope to alleviate the Wisconsin’s affordable housing shortage. During a Tuesday press conference, state Representative Robert Brooks […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 24, 2025 at 5:47 PM
The Packers returned to the practice field today, getting ready for Sunday night’s game at Dallas – Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald headline the nominee’s for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class – The Brewers are playing […]
-
Mauston Police & Fire Commission Meeting Agenda 9-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2025 at 3:56 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/23
by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2025 at 3:52 PM
Girls Volleyball Brookwood 3 Hillsboro 2 Cashton 3 Bangor 0 Royall 3 New Lisbon 0 Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 0 (Kenlee Muntinga 7kills 18digs) La Crosse Central 3 Tomah 2 Reedsburg 3 Stoughton 2 (Aubrey Matthews 46assists for Reedsburg) Girls […]
-
Hillsboro Battles Brookwood to the Limit in SBC Volleyball
by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2025 at 3:51 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers battled but fell short in a 5 set thriller to Brookwood in Scenic Bluffs Volleyball action Tuesday night. Hillsboro rallied late in set one 25-23 to go up 1-0 but Brookwood handled sets 2 & 3 winning 25-18 and […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-24-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2025 at 2:10 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin State Fair announces exchange plans for unused final day tickets (WEST ALLIS) Making up for a lost Sunday at the Wisconsin State Fair. The fair announced its plan Tuesday for exchange of tickets for the 2025 fair’s final day August […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 24, 2025 at 11:07 AM
The Packers are getting ready for their Sunday night matchup in Dallas against the Cowboys and coach Matt LaFleur wants his players to focus on that game only – Making sure players are good to return from injury isn’t always a perfect […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 24, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The Brewers fell to the Padres 7-0, but their magic number to clinch the #1 seed in the National League is down to 2. — The Packers are back to work today, getting ready for their Sunday night matchup at Dallas. The Packers […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.