Immigrant who allegedly dodged ICE with Wisconsin judge's help has been deported
An immigrant who was arrested after a Milwaukee judge allegedly helped him dodge federal agents has been deported. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security tweeted Friday afternoon that Eduardo Flores-Ruiz has been deported. Flores-Ruiz had spent almost seven months in…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 14, 2025 at 6:25 PM
The Packers prepare for Sunday’s road game at New York, trying to end a 2-game slide – The football Badgers are headed for Bloomington to face #2 Indiana – The Hockey Badgers host Ohio State in Big Ten action, while the top-ranked […]
2025 South Central Conference All-Conference Football Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2025 at 3:15 PM
South Central Conference 2025 All-Conference Football Teams First Team: Offense: Offensive […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 11-14-25
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2025 at 3:05 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Proposed ordinance would inform apartment tenants about fire safety situation (MILWAUKEE) A proposed Milwaukee city ordinance could enhance safety for apartment residents. The Common Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee Thursday […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 14, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Evers announces theme for State Capitol Holiday Tree (MADISON) This year’s State Capitol Holiday Tree will honor educators and school support staff. Governor Tony Evers is inviting students to contribute handmade ornaments celebrating and […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 14, 2025 at 12:05 PM
The Eagles may have known what was coming on a 4th and 1 play on Monday night but Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers still have to execute the play. – Packers safety Xavier McKinney said this is a must win on Sunday.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM
Brewers GM & President of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold was voted Executive of the Year for the second straight season – The Packers are gearing up for their Sunday road game against the Giants – The Bucks return to action at home […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 11-13-25
by WRJC WebMaster on November 13, 2025 at 3:33 PM
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 13, 2025 at 12:07 PM
The Packers learned they would be without center Elgton Jenkins for the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured fibula in Monday’s loss to the Eagles. – The Packers are hoping this is the week they can shake out […]
