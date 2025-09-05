Hundreds mourn 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, who was killed in a mass shooting at a Minneapolis church
A funeral has been held for one of two schoolchildren killed when a mass shooter opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic church during Mass. Hundreds of mourners gathered Sunday for the service of the 8-year-old boy, Fletcher Merkel. His obituary…
September 9th Mauston Common Council Meeting
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2025 at 8:58 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 5, 2025 at 6:30 PM
The Packers are ready for the Lions and the season opener on Sunday – The Badgers host Middle Tennessee in game 2 tomorrow – The Brewers open a series at Pittsburgh tonight
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/4
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2025 at 3:54 PM
Girls Volleyball Royall 3 Hillsboro 1 Sauk Prairie 3 Reedsburg 0 Mauston 3 Wautoma 1 (Lillyan Wilke 15kills for Mauston) Wonewoc-Center 3 Cashton 2 (Avery Miller 11kills for the Wolves) Brookwood 3 Necedah 0 Tomah 3 Onalaska 0 (Taylor Lord 15kills […]
Royall Takes Down Hillsboro in SBC Volleyball Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2025 at 3:53 PM
The Royall Panther volleyball team got their conference season started off strong knocking off defending conference champions Hillsboro 3-1 Thursday evening. Royall won a hard fought opening set 25-22. The set was back in forth with […]
Miller, Kevin S. Age 63 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2025 at 2:34 PM
Kevin S. Miller, age 63, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on, Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born April 1962, Kevin developed a love for farming at an early age. In 1972, he began building his […]
Westby Man Arrested for Gun and Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2025 at 2:08 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Westby Chief of Police Scott Stuber jointlyreport the arrest of Adrian D. L. Thomas, age 42, of Westby, WI.On Thursday morning, August 14, 2025, a search warrant was executed at a residence located onSunflower […]
Mauston School Board Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2025 at 2:03 PM
2025 Policy and Personnel Committee Mtg Agenda September 9
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-5-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2025 at 2:00 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM
New allegations against Catholic priest (MADISON) New allegations are being made against Madison Catholic Priest Andrew Showers. At a press conference outside the Capitol on Thursday, Patricia Moriarty said Showers sexually assaulted her in 2024 […]
