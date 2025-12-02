Here's what parents should know about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory panel's discussion on hepatitis B vaccines for babies.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Mandela Barnes announces run for governor (UNDATED) Mandela Barnes is running for Wisconsin governor. The former lieutenant governor during Governor Tony Evers’ first term released a video Tuesday morning announcing his candidacy. An October […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 2, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Temps set to plummet statewide (UNDATED) Cold weather is on the way to Wisconsin. Following weekend snowfall of 11 inches or more across southern Wisconsin, an arctic front arrives midweek with light snow, followed by the coldest air of the season. […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 2, 2025 at 11:59 AM
Micah Parsons continues to show his dominant ways for the Packers defense – Safety Evan Williams shares his thoughts on what Micah Parsons means to the defense.
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 2, 2025 at 11:57 AM
The Bucks suffered a bad loss, falling at Washington 129-126 to the Wizards. It was just the 3rd win this season for Washington – Marquette returns to action tonight, hosting Valparaiso – The Packers will be looking to fill the […]
Local Prep Scores from Over The Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2025 at 7:27 PM
Boys Hockey Tomah/Sparta 7 Merrill 4 Girls Hockey St.Croix 4 Tomah/BRF 2 Bay Area 2 Tomah/BRF 0 Western WI Stars 4 Tomah/BRF 1 Boys Basketball Neillsville 76 Nekoosa 48 Marshfield Columbus Catholic 78 Nekoosa 35 Amherst 66 Wautoma 51 […]
New Lisbon Auto Dealership Expanding to Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2025 at 5:36 PM
Rudig Jensen Owners Expand to Tomah with Purchase of Morrie’s Ford CDJR — Launch Freedom Automotive Group Jordan Schmidt and Derek Nelson, owners of Rudig Jensen and Abra Auto Body Repair of America have officially purchased […]
Bingham, Louise Elizabeth Age 93 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2025 at 4:03 PM
Louise Elizabeth Bingham, age 93, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, November 27, 2025 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin. Louise was born October 05, 1932, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to Fred Ransom Rhoades and Annie […]
Morris, Rose Ann age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2025 at 3:56 PM
Rose Ann (Landuyt) Morris, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born on her family’s farm in Seven Mile Creek (Lyndon Station, Wisconsin) on May 10, 1935, Rose learned the values of hard work, […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 1, 2025 at 12:06 PM
The Packers defense took a big hit with the loss of defensive tackle Davante Wyatt – The Packers are preparing for Sunday’s first place showdown against the Conference leading Bears
