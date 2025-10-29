Hawaii offers guaranteed admission to increase the number of high school seniors who attend college
In an effort to increase the number of high school seniors in Hawaii who attend college, the state is providing all high school graduates with guaranteed admission into a community college. Those with a 2.7 grade point average or higher…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Hansens IGA Takes Home State Top Grocer Honors
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2025 at 7:32 PM
Wisconsin Grocers Association closed out the 2025 Innovation Expo on Sept. 30 with an awards banquet to celebrate the WGA Award Winners at the Wilderness in Wisconsin Dells. The WGA Awards consists of four categories: Community Service, […]
-
Godshalk, James “Jim” Age 97 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2025 at 2:24 PM
James “Jim” Godshalk, age 97, of Kendall, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Tomah VA Hospital after an extended illness. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the American […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-29-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2025 at 2:18 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee leaders begin city food drive to stave off pause of federal food benefits (MILWAUKEE) Keeping Milwaukee area families fed during the federal government shutdown. With FoodShare benefits expected to pause on Saturday, city and county […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 29, 2025 at 11:05 AM
Packers TE Tucker Kraft not only leads the team in receiving, but he’s going to be looking at a big pay day soon.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 29, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Bucks defense tightened up in the 2nd half to come back and beat the New York Knicks 121-111 at Fiserv Forum – The 24th ranked basketball Badgers take on UW-Platteville in an exhibition at the Kohl Center tonight – Toronto beat the […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Republicans approve Evers prison reform plan despite objections (MADISON) At the Capitol, Republican lawmakers are disappointed with Governor Evers on his plan to overhaul Wisconsin’s prison system. State Senate President Mary Felzkowski says […]
-
Reedsburg Man Arrested for Slew of Car Thefts
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2025 at 7:15 PM
A local man was taken into custody after Reedsburg Police received numerous reports of theft from vehicles in Reedsburg. Reedsburg Police Dispatch Center received ten (10) separate calls from residents who were victims of theft or attempted theft […]
-
Radcliff Sworn in As New Mauston City Alderperson
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2025 at 6:56 PM
On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, City Administrator Daron J. Haugh along with the Common Council had the privilege of swearing in Casey Radcliff as the new Alderperson for Ward 6. This moment marks a close to one chapter and the start of another. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.