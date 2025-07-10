Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, has praised Hitler, dabbled in Holocaust denialism and ranted about “white genocide” in South Africa. That’s happening because of Grok’s instructions and training material, experts say.
Grok’s falsehoods and offensive incidents, recapped
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 10, 2025 at 7:51 PM
The Brewers are off today and trail the first place Cubs by 2-games in the Central after Chicago won at Minnesota this afternoon. – The Brewers are getting ready for the start of the MLB First Year Player Draft on Sunday […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Woman accused of carjacking hospital van in Green Bay arrested (CHICAGO) The woman connected to the carjacking at St. Mary’s hospital in Green Bay was arrested Wednesday in Chicago. Police allege 46 year old Jerilyn Soto of Keshena stole a […]
Double Murder Suspect Commits Suicide in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2025 at 3:53 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh, incoordination with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, are providing an update on the July 8, 2025,incident and subsequent death investigation.Late Tuesday afternoon, July 8, […]
Be Aware of Caller Scams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2025 at 3:52 PM
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to stay vigilant against scams circulating in our community. If someone asks you to make a payment using gift cards (like Google Play, Apple, or Visa gift cards) — it’s a […]
Mauston Seeking Ward 1 City Council Rep
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2025 at 3:51 PM
The City of Mauston is currently seeking a dedicated community member to fill an open Alder position for Ward 1 on the City Council. This is a great opportunity to get involved, represent your neighbors, and help shape the future of our community. […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 7-10-25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2025 at 2:15 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 10, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The Brewers walked off the Dodgers to sweep the three-game series from LA – Trevor Megill was added to the NL All-Star team, replacing teammate Freddy Peralta – The Bucks start NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas tonight
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 10, 2025 at 8:12 AM
WI sending task force to help search efforts in Texas (UNDATED) Wisconsin is sending a task force to assist in search efforts in Texas. Members of Wisconsin’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force will be helping in search efforts following […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 9, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Suspect, victims identified in Portage County double homicide (NEW HOPE) The victims and suspect involved in a Portage County Shooting have been identified. Investigators say John Shulfer shot his parents, 52 year old Paula and 53 year old Dale, at […]
