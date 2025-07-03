Governor signs budget in early morning to secure Medicaid funds
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed a new two-year budget to secure federal Medicaid funding. The budget passed both legislative chambers in an unprecedented single day on Wednesday into early Thursday morning, driven by urgency to access $1.5 billion in…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
by Raymond Neupert on July 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Governor Evers signs bipartisan 2025-27 budget (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers has signed Wisconsin’s 2025-27 state budget. The Democratic governor signed the bipartisan agreement early Thursday morning after it was approved by the state […]
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 3, 2025 at 10:35 AM
Brewers and Mets split a doubleheader, possible landing spots for ex-Buck Damian Lillard
by Raymond Neupert on July 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Kaul says Supreme Court abortion ruling leaves room for action by Legislature (MADISON) Attorney General Josh Kaul says the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s abortion law leaves room for action by the state Legislature. The […]
by bhague@wrn.com on July 2, 2025 at 9:25 PM
Brewers take double header game one from Mets, three teams interested in signing Lillard
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2025 at 4:07 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul today issued the following statement applauding the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision in Kaul v. Urmanski. “This marks a major victory for reproductive freedom following the uncertainty and harm to women’s […]
Big 2nd Inning Propels Tomah/SBC Baseball Team to Victory over Gays Mills
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2025 at 3:55 PM
The Tomah/SBC 19U baseball team used a big 2nd inning to push by Gays Mills 9-4 Tuesday evening. Tomah scored 7runs in the 2nd inning and coasted to the victory. Jackson Steffel went 2×3 with a pair of RBI’s for Tomah while […]
Brogan, Jane E. “Janie” Age 67 of Onalaska
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2025 at 3:29 PM
Jane E. “Janie” Brogan, 67, of Onalaska, WI passed away on October 8 2024. Janie was born on September 30, 1957 to John and Joyce (O’Toole) Brogan and raised in Adams-Friendship, WI. She lived in many places but her most loved and […]
Secures Road Project Funding for Village of Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2025 at 1:58 PM
After a budget compromise was announced Tuesday morning between legislative leaders in the State Assembly and State Senate and Governor Evers, Representative Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah) announced that she was able to secure funding in the […]
Camp Douglas Man Sentenced to 40 Additional Years for Child Sex Crimes
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2025 at 1:55 PM
Today, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on June 25th, 2025,Honorable Judge Richard Radcliffe sentenced Brian J. Jones, 54, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, to an additional 40 years in prison.Jones is already serving a 60 […]
