Gov. Tony Evers urges the Wisconsin Legislature to act on his key priorities in his final year
Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature to act on his priorities during his final year in office, even if it means working later into the year than they are scheduled to be in session. Republicans…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 13, 2026 at 4:45 PM
Former New Berlin police officer sentenced to jail after pleading guilty in narcotics theft (WAUKESHA) A former New Berlin police officer is heading to jail after stealing narcotics used for K-9 training. Steven Dodson was sentenced to six months in […]
WRN Daily: Evers has concerns about ICE action in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on January 13, 2026 at 2:05 PM
Wisconsin’s governor weighs in on ICE activities in Minnesota. Governor Tony Evers said Monday that investigating last weeks fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis should not fall solely to the FBI “Should the people of […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers has concerns about ICE action in Wisconsin (MADISON) Wisconsin’s governor weighs in on ICE activities in Minnesota. Governor Tony Evers said Monday that investigating last weeks fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis should […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM
The Packers are trying to work out a deal with Packers coach Matt LaFleur on an extension – Micah Parsons said he’d hate to see the Packers part with a good coach – Parsons said he’s targeting a September return from his ACL […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 13, 2026 at 11:57 AM
The Packers say they’re interested in bringing Matt LaFleur back, now the two sides need to come to terms on a contract extension. – The Houston Texans closed out Wild Card weekend with a convincing 30-6 win over the Steelers […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 12, 2026 at 9:54 PM
The Packers are reportedly working on a deal to bring coach Matt LaFleur back to Green Bay – The Basketball Badgers are at Minnesota tomorrow night – Wisconsin PG Nick Boyd was named the Big Ten’s Co-Player of the Week
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2026 at 6:04 PM
Girls Basketball Westfield 60 Mauston 52 Hillsboro 56 New Lisbon 48 Necedah 33 Wonewoc-Center 30 (Sophie Morgan 11points to lead Necedah) Royall 54 Cashton 36 (Bria Gruen 21points to lead Royall) Bangor 60 Brookwood 29 Adams-Friendship 71 Ripon 30 […]
Hillsboro Rallies Past New Lisbon to Stay in SBC Girls Championship Picture
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2026 at 6:02 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers Girls basketball rallied past New Lisbon Friday night to stay in the conference championship picture. Hillsboro trailed 24-23 at halftime and trailed by as many as 7 to the Rockets in the 2nd half before they rallied for a 56-48 […]
Komatz, Edward George Age 97 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2026 at 5:52 PM
Edward George Komatz, age 97, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at […]
