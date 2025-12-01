GOP-led states settle lawsuit against federal government over checking citizenship status of voters
Four Republican-led states have settled lawsuits with the federal government over access to voter citizenship data. Florida, Indiana, Iowa, and Ohio reached an agreement Friday with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The states had sued the agency under the…
Local Prep Scores from Over The Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2025 at 7:27 PM
Boys Hockey Tomah/Sparta 7 Merrill 4 Girls Hockey St.Croix 4 Tomah/BRF 2 Bay Area 2 Tomah/BRF 0 Western WI Stars 4 Tomah/BRF 1 Boys Basketball Neillsville 76 Nekoosa 48 Marshfield Columbus Catholic 78 Nekoosa 35 Amherst 66 Wautoma 51 […]
New Lisbon Auto Dealership Expanding to Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2025 at 5:36 PM
Rudig Jensen Owners Expand to Tomah with Purchase of Morrie’s Ford CDJR — Launch Freedom Automotive Group Jordan Schmidt and Derek Nelson, owners of Rudig Jensen and Abra Auto Body Repair of America have officially purchased […]
Bingham, Louise Elizabeth Age 93 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2025 at 4:03 PM
Louise Elizabeth Bingham, age 93, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, November 27, 2025 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin. Louise was born October 05, 1932, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to Fred Ransom Rhoades and Annie […]
Morris, Rose Ann age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2025 at 3:56 PM
Rose Ann (Landuyt) Morris, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born on her family’s farm in Seven Mile Creek (Lyndon Station, Wisconsin) on May 10, 1935, Rose learned the values of hard work, […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 1, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Three children die in Thanksgiving apartment fire (KENOSHA) Three young siblings die in a Thanksgiving night apartment fire in Kenosha. 10-year-old Riley Kannin and his 9-year-old brother, Connor died at the scene of the fire. 7-year-old sister […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 1, 2025 at 12:06 PM
The Packers defense took a big hit with the loss of defensive tackle Davante Wyatt – The Packers are preparing for Sunday’s first place showdown against the Conference leading Bears
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 1, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Highground offers retreats for veterans (NEILLSVILLE) Wisconsin’s Highground offers programs for veterans. Chris Pettis, executive director of the Highground Veterans Memorial Park, said that began in 2017 and now includes retreats that focus […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 1, 2025 at 12:03 PM
The Packers return to work today, starting their preparations for Sunday’s home game against the Bears – The football Badgers season came to an end in the Twin Cities with a loss to the Gophers – The Badger women’s hockey […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 28, 2025 at 6:30 PM
The Packers enjoy some time off, following their 31-24 win in Detroit yesterday – The Badger men’s basketball team faces TCU in the Rady’s Children’s Invitational Championship – The Bucks try to end a 6-game slide […]
