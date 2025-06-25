GOP candidate for governor says income taxes are lower in Illinois than Wisconsin. Is that true?
“The state of Illinois has a lower income tax rate than we do, and a flat tax. It’s almost half of what the top bracket here in Wisconsin is.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 25, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woodman’s store reopens after partial roof collapse (MADISON) A Madison supermarket reopens Wednesday after a roof collapse. The Woodman’s on Madison’s east side closed temporarily after the store’s roof partially collapsed […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 25, 2025 at 11:02 AM
Joey Ortiz homered twice and Caleb Durbin once to lead the Brewers to a 9-3 win over the Pirates – Garrett Mitchell is headed for shoulder surgery again – The NBA Draft opens tonight in Brooklyn with round 1 – Former Badger Breanna […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 25, 2025 at 8:33 AM
State budget negotiations down to the wire (MADISON) With the end of the fiscal year looming, state budget negotiations are down to the wire. Governor Tony Evers spoke to reporters in Wausau on Tuesday. He said he wasn’t sure work on the […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 24, 2025 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers fall to the Pirates in their series opener – Brandon Woodruff is close once again to returning to the bigs – The NBA Draft gets underway on Wednesday night, but the Bucks don’t pick until round two on Thursday […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 24, 2025 at 8:19 AM
Programing cuts and layoffs at Wisconsin Public Radio (MADISON) Layoffs and program cancellations at Wisconsin Public Radio. The state network’s nationally syndicated “To the Best of Our Knowledge,” “Zorba Paster On Your […]
-
Hazel, Gerald Duane Age 84 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2025 at 4:29 PM
Gerald Duane Hazel, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in […]
-
Summer Baseball Update From Thursday 6/19
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2025 at 4:44 PM
The Tomah 19U Legion baseball team managed just 1 hit in a 6-0 loss to Prairie Du Chien Thursday evening. Julian Cunitz led off the bottom of the first for Tomah with a hit but that was the only hit they managed. Cael Koenig had the […]
-
New Lisbon’s Barfknechts Big Game Lifts Tomah Legion Over Holmen
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2025 at 2:31 PM
New Lisbon’s Grady Barfknecht had a wopping 7RBI’s in Tomah 16U American Legion baseballs 15-4 victory over Holmen 16U. Barfnecht had an early bases clearing double to bust the game wide open. Barfnect finished with a 3hit […]
-
Tomaska, Alice R. Age 73 of Wautoma
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2025 at 5:22 PM
Alice R. Tomaska, age 73, of Wautoma, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Heartland House in Wautoma, Wisconsin. Alice was born on February 17, 1952, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Beldon Elmer and Ruth Mae (Knupp) Schroeder. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.