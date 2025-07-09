Former Wisconsin clerk who failed to count ballots broke laws, the state's elections commission says

An investigation by Wisconsin’s elections commission has concluded that unlawful actions by Madison’s former city clerk led to nearly 200 absentee ballots going uncounted in the 2024 presidential election. The report released Wednesday accuses Maribeth Witzel-Behl of violating five election…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







