Following the floods in Texas, online accounts tried to to take advantage of the moment by sharing dramatic videos of previous unrelated floods. Here is how fact-checkers spot the fake videos.
Texas floods: How to spot fake disaster videos
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 8, 2025 at 8:07 AM
Evers touts food security funding in budget (WAUSAU) Governor Tony Evers says $10 million in state budget funding will help alleviate food insecurity in Wisconsin. During a Monday stop at the Community Partners Campus in Wausau, Evers said […]
Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Charging Tax Returns Due July 31
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2025 at 7:21 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) is issuing a reminder to all owners, operators,managers and lessees of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations that the excise tax return and payment are due by July 31, 2025. The electric vehicle charging […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Milwaukee leaders look to restrict THC Delta-8 sales (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee city leaders want to restrict sales of T H C derived products. That’s after two children were sold gummies with the hemp derived Delta Eight chemical, which is a cousin […]
Bangor Blasts 4th of July Night Sky in 10-0 Win vs West Salem
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2025 at 4:46 PM
The Bangor American Legion Baseball team had plenty of fireworks in a 10-0 4th of July night victory over West Salem. Bangor scored 10runs on 15hits. Royall’s Seth Brandau playing for Bangor had 3 hits including a double. […]
Wisconsin News PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 7, 2025 at 4:06 PM
Poppler, Courtney R. Age 43 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2025 at 3:16 PM
With deep sorrow and immense love, we announce that Courtney R. Poppler, 43, of Tomah, passed into the loving arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior on June 26, 2025. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 12:00 pm at Bible Evangelical Free […]
Spohn, Timothy W. Age 63 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2025 at 3:15 PM
Timothy W. Spohn, 63, died on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 25, 1962, in Mendota Illinois, to Edward and Myrna (Moore) Spohn. When Tim was five, his family moved to the farm in Camp Douglas, […]
Citizen in Adams County Helps Save Life
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2025 at 2:41 PM
On July 5, 2025, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a paddle boarder in distress on Castle Rock Lake. Upon arrival, Deputies observed the paddle boarder approximately 300 yards from shore, […]
Tomah Man Arrested for 5th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2025 at 1:58 PM
Location: I-90 WB AT MILEPOST 24County: MONROEDate and Time: July 05, 2025 at 12:48 AMMichael Mclamb, 33 years of age, from Tomah, Wisconsin has been arrested by the WisconsinState Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, […]
