Florida is building a new immigration detention center in the Everglades region. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will partly fund “Alligator Alcatraz,” but federal officials said the funding comes from a migrant relief program separate from disaster relief funds.
FEMA funding and ‘Alligator Alcatraz’: What to know
Man Identified in Hillsboro Motorcycle Death
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2025 at 10:00 PM
Chief Patrick Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department sadly announces that the operator of the 1996Harley Davidson motorcycle involved in a crash on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in the City of Hillsboro,identified now as 46-year-old Vincent Larsen of […]
Sheriff Sale
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2025 at 8:45 PM
O’Brien, Frances Kaye Age of Loganville
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2025 at 7:54 PM
Frances Kaye O’Brien passed away in Madison on April 30, 2025, following complications from heart surgery. Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, 20205 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, N3765 CTH-K Mauston, WI […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Ex-Sheboygan Falls assistant fire chief pleads no contest to child sex assault charge (SHEBOYGAN) A former assistant fire chief in Sheboygan Falls pleads no contest to accusations of sexually assaulting a child. John Albright entered the pleas […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 26, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The first round of the NBA Draft is in the books and Milwaukee native Kon Knueppel heard his name being called early – Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski improved to 3-0, leading the Brewers to a 4-2 win over the Pirates
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Madison area bar will keep its license after fatal stabbing (FITCHBURG) A Madison area bar is getting another chance after a fatal stabbing last month. The Fitchburg City Council approved a liquor license for Monkeyshines Bar and Grill on Tuesday […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 25, 2025 at 11:02 AM
Joey Ortiz homered twice and Caleb Durbin once to lead the Brewers to a 9-3 win over the Pirates – Garrett Mitchell is headed for shoulder surgery again – The NBA Draft opens tonight in Brooklyn with round 1 – Former Badger Breanna […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 25, 2025 at 8:33 AM
State budget negotiations down to the wire (MADISON) With the end of the fiscal year looming, state budget negotiations are down to the wire. Governor Tony Evers spoke to reporters in Wausau on Tuesday. He said he wasn’t sure work on the […]
Hazel, Gerald Duane Age 84 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2025 at 4:29 PM
Gerald Duane Hazel, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in […]
