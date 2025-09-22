“Fight the Bite” to avoid West Nile Virus
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services tracks human cases of West Nile Virus. Following confirmation of a case in Dunn County, WRDN’s Brian Winnekins spoke with Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher on how you can keep your family safe.
by bhague@wrn.com on September 22, 2025 at 10:37 PM
Brady, Loretta Josephine Age 88 of Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2025 at 8:52 PM
Loretta Josephine Brady, 88, of Cashton, WI, passed away Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, WI. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran- Moen Cemetery, rural […]
Wisconsin Afternoon Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 22, 2025 at 7:25 PM
The Brewers have 6-games left in the regular season, starting tonight at San Diego – Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff landed on the 15-day DL and it’s the worst timing in the world for he and the Brewers – The Lions and Ravens […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 22, 2025 at 7:18 PM
The Brewers have six games left in the regular season, starting tonight in San Diego. — Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff is on the 15-day DL with a “Lat Strain” and it couldn’t have come at a worse time […]
Prep Volleyball Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2025 at 4:50 PM
Pittsville 2 New Lisbon 0 Riverdale 2 New Lisbon 1 New Lisbon 2 Alma-Center Lincoln 0 New Lisbon 2 Almond-Bancroft 0 Mauston 2 Colby 0 Baraboo 2 Mauston 1 Lancaster 2 Mauston 1 Mauston 2 Pardeeville 0 Mauston 2 Colby 0 Reedsburg 2 Richland Center 0 […]
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday/Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2025 at 4:45 PM
Royall 28 Hillsboro 22 Cashton 20 Ithaca 6 Brookwood 42 New Lisbon 6 Bangor 49 Necedah 0 Adams-Friendship 20 Mauston 6 Wisconsin Dells 35 Wautoma 9 Berlin 58 Ripon 27 Waupun 35 Nekoosa 0 Holmen 22 Reedsburg 21 Sparta 31 Tomah 7 Belmont 32 […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-22-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2025 at 4:41 PM
Marti, Mary Elaine Age 82 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2025 at 4:39 PM
Mary Elaine Marti, 82 of Friendship, WI passed away on September 20, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at Our House Senior Living Wisconsin Dells, WI. Mary was born in Baldwin, WI on November 12, 1942, to Lawrence and Frances Mae (Seiler) […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Elephant at Milwaukee County Zoo euthanized after second fall (MILWAUKEE) An elephant at the Milwaukee County Zoo was euthanized over the weekend. The zoo announced that the 43-year-old African savanna elephant named Ruth fell inside its Elephant […]
