Federal judge blocks the Trump administration from pulling funding for sex ed on gender diversity

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from pulling sexual education funding over curricula mentioning diverse gender identities. U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken in Oregon issued the preliminary injunction on Monday. The order came in a lawsuit…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.