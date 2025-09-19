Farm Aid celebrates 40 years of supporting family farmers with a concert in Minneapolis
Farm Aid celebrates its 40th anniversary Saturday in Minneapolis. The concerts, launched by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp in the farm crisis of the 1980s, continue to raise awareness about the plight of family farmers. Bob Dylan is…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 19, 2025 at 7:20 PM
The Packers wrapped up the practice week without TE Tucker Kraft. He’ll be a game time decision on Sunday after suffering a knee injury in practice on Thursday – The Badgers open Big Ten play at home against Maryland on Saturday […]
Juneau County Arrest 9-19-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2025 at 2:11 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Microsoft invests additional $4B in Racine County AI data center campus (MOUNT PLEASANT) Microsoft’s footprint in Racine County is set to expand. The tech giant announced Thursday an additional $4 billion investment to further expand its […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 19, 2025 at 11:07 AM
The Packers close out the practice week and face the Cleveland Browns in NFL action on Sunday
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 19, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers magic number to clinch the Central Division is down to 4 after their 5-2 win over the Angels – The Packers are hoping for good news on TE Tucker Kraft, who suffered a knee injury during practice on Thursday. They’ll […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Suit filed over uncounted ballots (MADISON) A new lawsuit over uncounted ballots in the city of Madison. The class action suit was filed on behalf of 193 voters whose ballots went uncounted in the November 2024 presidential election. Kacy Gurewitz, […]
Teske, Delmer Age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 18, 2025 at 8:21 PM
Delmer passed away August 25, 2025 in the Moosehaven Skilled Care at the age of 90. He was born to Gustaf and Hilda Teske on July 5, 1935 in Leduc, Alberta, Canada. Delmer married Delvera on August 14, 1957. She preceded him in death on April 19, […]
Dells Police Investigating Death in Wisconsin River
by WRJC WebMaster on September 18, 2025 at 3:59 PM
Wisconsin Dells Police Department News Release: At approximately 11:47pm, on Wednesday, September 17th, Police and Rescue units were dispatched to the vicinity of 29 Broadway Avenue, for reports of male who fell over a railing and into the […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-18-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 18, 2025 at 2:05 PM
