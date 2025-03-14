Facebook posts – Whoopi Goldberg didn’t get ‘The View’ a $6 million federal grant. That claim originated as satire.
The Department of Government Efficiency “found a $6 million grant awarded to Whoopi Goldberg to ‘promote diversity on The View.’”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM
More cuts, layoffs coming to St. Norbert College (DE PERE) A Wisconsin college is looking at possible layoffs. St. Norbert College in De Pere will be cutting 15 majors and minors and laying off faculty in order to stave off budget deficits. The […]
Royall Survives Post Season Game vs North Crawford
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2025 at 5:49 PM
The Royall Panthers survived 1st half foul trouble to prevail over North Crawford 51-48 in a WIAA Sectional semi-final game Thursday night. Already playing without Trey Wildes due to an injury Royall found themselves down 3 starters as Landon […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM
Both Wisconsin and Marquette advanced in their respective conference tournaments – The Bucks ended their 3-game losing streaks – The Girls WIAA State Basketball Champions wrapped up day one at the Resch Center, Divison 5, 2 and 1 […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Assembly passes bill requiring MPS School Resource Officers (MADISON) Action at the Capitol on school resource officers in Milwaukee. The state Assembly on Thursday passed legislation requiring Milwaukee Public Schools and the City of Milwaukee have […]
Yaunkee, Delvin F. Age 91 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2025 at 4:47 PM
Delvin F. Yaunkee, 91, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 16, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Adams VFW […]
Mullens, Patricia E. Age 77 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2025 at 4:47 PM
Patricia E. Mullens, 77, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, with Chaplain David Borton […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Formal charges filed against mother of Oak Creek girl reported missing (MILWAUKEE) Charges are filed against the mother of an Oak Creek girl who had been reported missing. 36-year-old Luisa Asala of Burlington faces a count of interfering with child […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 13, 2025 at 9:29 AM
Supreme Court candidates debate at Marquette (MILWAUKEE) The candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court debated for the first and only time on Wednesday. WISN political reporters Matt Smith and Gerron Jordan moderated a briskly paced hour-long debate at […]
2024-2025 SCC GBB All Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2025 at 7:53 PM
1st TeamKylie Heller Mauston 12Haddie Showen Westfield 12Holly Goodwin Westfield 12Natalie Backhaus Wisconsin Dells 11Ashiya Hopkins Wisconsin Dells 11 SECOND TEAMPiper Moyer Adams-Friendship 9Bre Heller Mauston 11Catie Lavold Mauston 11Halle […]
