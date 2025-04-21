Ex-Minnesota state senator pleads not guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
A former Minnesota state senator has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of attempted enticement of a minor. Justin Eichorn entered his plea in a brief court appearance Monday. The judge granted Eichorn’s request for more time, so a…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 6:14 PM
Baseball Royall 8 Weston 1 Royall 5 Melrose-Mindoro 0 Melrose-Mindoro 13 Weston 3 Reedsburg 12 Onalaska 0 Onalaska 7 Reedsburg 6 Softball Ithaca 11 Royall 7 Melrose-Mindoro 9 Royall 7
Royall Baseball Sweeps Home Triangular to win 6th in a Row
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 6:14 PM
The Royall Panthers baseball team extended their winning streak to 6 after winning a pair of non-conference games Saturday at their home triangular. Royall started off with an 8-1 victory over Weston. Royall pulled away from a 2-1 game with […]
Quinnell, Susan Jayne Age 65 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 3:29 PM
Susan Jayne Quinnell, age 65, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Arkdale Trinity […]
Van Giesen, Robert I. Age 66 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 3:22 PM
Robert I. Van Giesen, 66, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church, 603 […]
Celmer, Bernadette Mary Age 69 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 3:15 PM
Bernadette Mary Celmer, age 69, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin Born on December 29, 1955, in Rockford, Illinois, Bernadette was the daughter of Bernard […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Four people from Menomonee killed in weekend plane crash in downstate Illinois (TRILLA, IL) Four Wisconsinites are killed in a weekend plane crash in downstate Illinois. The NTSB is leading the investigation into the crash. It happened Saturday […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 21, 2025 at 11:10 AM
The Brewers had their running shoes on, stealing a franchise record 9 bases in a 14-1 win over Oakland – The Bucks are getting ready for game two of their opening round playoff series at Indiana tomorrow night, dropping the opener on Saturday […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 21, 2025 at 8:45 AM
‘Earth Fest’ week at University of Wisconsin (MADISON) Tuesday is Earth Day, and the this is the second annual Earth Fest at the University of Wisconsin, with more than 65 events. Chelsea Rademacher is communications manager at the […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/17
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2025 at 3:31 PM
Baseball Royall 7 Bangor 3 Mauston 6 Nekoosa 1 (Isaac Steinke WP 6IP 2H 0R 2BB 13K, Evan Parsons 2×4 RBI for Mauston) Hillsboro 19 Wonewoc-Center 0 Cashton 8 Necedah 2 Brookwood 12 New Lisbon 0 Wisconsin Dells 4 Westfield 0 (Nolan Schmitz no […]
