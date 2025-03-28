Elon Musk’s PAC is paying Wisconsin petition signers before Supreme Court election. Is it legal?
Wisconsin election law experts said Elon Musk’s plan to pay voters $1 million could violate state law. Musk then walked it back and said he would pay them to sign a petition.
Local Softball Scores from Thursday 3/27
by WRJC WebMaster on March 28, 2025 at 5:13 PM
New Lisbon 19 Loyal/Greenwood 18 Cloverleaf (OH) 11 Necedah 0 Tomah 11 Black River Falls 0 Riverdale 10 Cashton 9 Portage 5 Reedsburg 4 Iola-Scandinavia 14 Westfield 4
Rockets Rally For First Softball Win Since 2023
by WRJC WebMaster on March 28, 2025 at 5:11 PM
The New Lisbon Rockets softball team started their season off with a thrilling 19-18 come from behind victory over Loyal/Greenwood. New Lisbon trailed 18-11 going into the final inning but erupted for 8 runs capped off by a walk of single by […]
Connor, Steven Joseph Age 64 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 28, 2025 at 3:08 PM
Our loving and joyful Steven Joseph Connor, 64, of New Lisbon passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2025, surrounded by his devoted wife Loretta and their five children; Kami, Michael, Renee, Stephanie and Sami. Steven […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 28, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Evers vetoes Republican K-12 testing standards bill (MADISON) As expected, Governor Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a bill dealing with testing standards in Wisconsin’s K-12 schools. The Republican authored legislation would have reset state […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 28, 2025 at 9:55 AM
Brewers lose their season opener to the Yankees
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 28, 2025 at 8:48 AM
Musk says he awarded $1 million to Green Bay voter (UNDATED) Elon Musk says he’s given $1 million to a Green Bay voter ahead of Wisconsin Supreme Court election. In a Wednesday evening post to his “X” social media platform, the […]
by bhague@wrn.com on March 27, 2025 at 9:04 PM
Lagendorf, Burton W. Age 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2025 at 3:03 PM
Burton W. “Burt” Langendorf, age 84 of Mauston, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2025, at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Burton was the son of Henry and Harriet (Preston) Langendorf and was born on May 26, 1940, […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 27, 2025 at 8:30 AM
Wisconsin voters need not worry about Trump’s latest executive order (UNDATED) Wisconsin voters needn’t be put off by President Trump’s latest executive order. Trump’s executive action requires providing proof of citizenship […]
