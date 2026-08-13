Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford wins Democratic primary for Madison Assembly seat

There was a warm vibe inside Giant Jones Brewing Company Tuesday night. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford worked the room of her watch party, giving hugs to her supporters in the couple of hours after polls closed.

Source: Isthmus.com







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