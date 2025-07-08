Defendants released in Massachusetts as pay dispute with public defenders remains unresolved
Defendants including some charged with serious crimes have begun being released in Massachusetts amid a dispute over pay for the state’s public defenders. The first four defendants who didn’t have legal representation were released Monday. Their release follows a ruling…
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM
State Supreme Court dials back legislature’s ability to overturn agency rules (MADISON) A win for Governor Tony Evers from the Wisconsin Supreme Court. In a 4-3 decision. The court invalidated the ability of the Legislature’s Joint […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 8, 2025 at 8:52 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks resigned two of their own today – The Brewers look to hand Dodgers their 5th straight defeat, face Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Two dead, one injured in shooting incident in Portage County (NEW HOPE) Two people are dead and a third is injured after an incident in rural Portage County. Officers were called to a home in the Town of New Hope on Sunday. They found one person […]
Summer Baseball Roundup From Monday 7-7
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2025 at 4:59 PM
The Tomah 19u American Legion baseball team could not hold on to a lead in a 6-5 loss on the road to Holmen Monday night. Nate Hendricks, Jackson Cunitz, and Blake Haun each had a pair of hits for Tomah in the loss. The loss snapped a 4 […]
2 Years Later Leya Stewart Still Missing
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2025 at 2:49 PM
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations continue to locate Leya Stewart, who went missing on July 5th of 2023, in Germantown Township, Juneau County, WI. As we mark the two years since her […]
CITY OF TOMAH’S NEW INTERIM DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS AND UTILITIES MAKES IMMEDIATE...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2025 at 2:14 PM
The City of Tomah’s new Interim Director of Public Works and Utilities, Brandy Leis, has hit the ground running. Since being appointed to the position he has helped the City navigate the development of a corrective action plan for […]
Mauston Common Council Meeting 7-8
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2025 at 2:13 PM
Juneau County Arrest Report 7-8-25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2025 at 1:53 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 8, 2025 at 10:55 AM
The Brewers opened a 3-game home series by crushing the Dodgers 9-1 – The Bucks made a number of moves official on Monday – The Midwest League returns to action on Tuesday night.
