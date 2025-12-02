Crackdown on trucking schools shouldn't disrupt industry. But scrutiny on immigrant drivers might

Everything the Trump administration has done this year to strengthen and enforce the standards for truck drivers and the schools that train them after several deadly crashes may cause problems for some companies if immigrants continue to flee the profession…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.