Charlie Kirk’s assassination is the latest in a series of violent political incidents that have targeted both Republicans and Democrats, attacks driven by social media and increasingly polarized political rhetoric.
U.S. political violence is rising. Why?
Source: Politifacts.com
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-11-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 11, 2025 at 2:08 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Video of public works employee caught in sex act during work hours goes viral (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee public works employee is caught on video engaging in a public sex act. The video was posted to social media over the weekend and already has […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 11, 2025 at 10:57 AM
The Packers face the Washington Commanders in NFL action at Lambeau Field tonight.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 11, 2025 at 10:55 AM
Week two of the NFL season kicks off tonight with the Packers hosting Washington at Lambeau Field – The Badgers are getting ready for a trip to Alabama to face the 19th ranked Crimson Tide on Saturday – The Brewers were swept by the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 11, 2025 at 8:26 AM
International enrollments down across UW System (MADISON) International enrollments are down across the UW System. Fall enrollments at eight of 13 Universities of Wisconsin campuses are up this year, but significant declines in international […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-10-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2025 at 2:12 PM
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 10, 2025 at 10:55 AM
The Packers are getting ready for Thursday night’s matchup against Washington – They reached a 1-year extension with WR Christian Watson – The Packers RB blitz pickup against Detroit was at an all-time high.
Bigalke, Albert William Age 89 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2025 at 4:28 PM
Albert William Bigalke, known affectionately as Bert to his family and friends, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2025, at the age of 89 at Close to Home in Tomah, Wisconsin. He was born on July 31, 1936, in New Lisbon to William and Lucy […]
City of Mauston Meeting Agendas
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2025 at 3:56 PM
