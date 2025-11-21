CDC’s website asserted the false claim that vaccines may cause autism, sparking a torrent of anger from doctors, scientists, and parents who say Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is wrecking agency's scientific credibility.
What to know about the CDC’s baseless new guidance on autism
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 21, 2025 at 9:14 PM
The Packers wrapped up their practice week and host the Vikings on Sunday – The Basketball Badgers are squaring off against 10th ranked BYU this afternoon. The WIAA State Football championships are wrapping up today – The Badger […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woman convicted of killing elderly New Berlin man gets life sentence (WAUKESHA) The woman convicted of killing an elderly New Berlin man last year is sentenced to life in prison. A Waukesha County jury found 44-year-old Martha Brown guilty in the […]
Wheel taxes becoming more and more common in Wisconsin
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 21, 2025 at 12:05 PM
A new study from Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that by the end of 2025, nearly half of Wisconsinites will be paying a wheel tax to their local municipality or county. Reporter Sean Maloney chats with Communications Director Mark Sommerhauser about […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 21, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Bloomberg: Abbott Laboratories to acquire Exact Sciences (MADISON) A Wisconsin biotech company is being bought by a major firm in the health care sector. Abbott Laboratories has agreed to acquire Madison-based cancer-screening company Exact Sciences […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 21, 2025 at 11:59 AM
The Packers face the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field and it’s the start of a heavy dose of the NFC North as the regular season winds down. — Def. Back Keisean Nixon is still searching for that […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 21, 2025 at 11:56 AM
The Bucks fell in overtime to the 76ers – The Basketball Badgers face 10th ranked BYU in Salt Lake City this afternoon – The WIAA State High School Football Championships wrap up with three more games at Camp Randall today […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 20, 2025 at 10:00 PM
The WIAA State High School Football Championships are underway in Madison – The Packers continue getting ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings – The Bucks host the 76ers tonight – The Badger women’s hockey team […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/18
by WRJC WebMaster on November 20, 2025 at 3:05 PM
Girls Basketball Sparta 58 Mauston 56 Central Wisconsin Christian 41 Necedah 31 (Brienna Van Hoof 14points for Necedah) Almond-Bancroft 64 New Lisbon 34 Brookwood 66 La Farge 17 North Crawford 38 Wonewoc-Center 27 Cashton 49 Seneca 35 Markesan 44 […]
Mauston Rally Comes up Short vs Sparta in GBB Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on November 20, 2025 at 3:04 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles girls basketball team came up short in their rally attempt falling to Sparta 58-56 in each team’s season opener. Mauston fell behind 56-43 with only a few minutes left in the game. Mauston went on a 13-2 run to […]
