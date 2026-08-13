Can a spoonful of local honey help allergy sufferers?
There is as of yet no clinical evidence that honey containing traces of bee pollen can boost the immune system and reduce allergy symptoms.
Source: Isthmus.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 13, 2026 at 8:45 PM
MU Poll director says Crowley’s victory matches polling data (MILWAUKEE) Post-primary questions about Wisconsin’s premier political poll. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley narrowly defeated high-polling Francesca Hong in Tuesday […]
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2026 HS Football Previews – Bangor Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2026 at 4:27 PM
2026 Bangor Cardinals 2025 Record: 9-2 (7-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Todd Grant Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 7-2 (6-1 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: […]
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Willard, Lynn A. Age 74 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2026 at 2:26 PM
Lynn A. Willard, age 74, of New Lisbon, known to many as Willy, passed away on August 3, 2026, at his home surround by his family. He was the son of Jack and Elizabeth (Wonderly) Willard, and he was born on January 13, 1952, in Sparta, Wisconsin, […]
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Reisenauer, James E. Age 75 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2026 at 2:21 PM
James E. Reisenauer, 75, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2026 at the Veterans Hospital in Tomah. He was born October 22, 1950, son of Orville and Winniefred (Powers) Reisenauer of New Lisbon, Wisconsin. He graduated from New Lisbon […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Crosson wins Dem primary to face Wied in 8th CD (GREEN BAY) A U.S. Army veteran will face the first term incumbent in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District. Rick Crosson finished ahead of Mark Scheffler and Katrina deVille and will now take […]
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WRN Daily: Final batch of Ridglan Farms beagles are free
by bhague@wrn.com on August 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A joyous day as the last Ridglan Farms beagles were released on Wednesday. 155 mostly puppies took an hour bus ride from the facility in Blue Mounds to a park area east of Madison. The animal rights group Dane 4 Dogs was on hand to live stream the […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on August 13, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers get swept, and the Packers square off against some of their own franchise legends in their preseason opener.
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on August 12, 2026 at 9:49 PM
The Brewers look to salvage one game in San Diego, while some familiar faces are getting set to see the Packers on Thursday night.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 12, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Crowley, Tiffany to face off for governor in November (UNDATED) The scene is set for November’s race for Wisconsin governor. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley narrowly defeated Democratic Socialist state Representative Francesca Hong in […]
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