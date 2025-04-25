Campgrounds and visitor centers at federal lakes are closing amid Trump's budget cuts
Campgrounds, boat ramps and other facilities in at least 30 locations at federal lakes and reservoirs in six states will be closed or have their hours curtailed as of mid-May. Those changes are coming as the Trump administration tries to…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/24
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2025 at 5:15 PM
Baseball Mauston 2 Westfield 1 Royall 8 Hillsboro 0 Brookwood 12 Wonewoc-Center 0 Bangor 8 Cashton 2 Necedah 12 New Lisbon 11 Weston 21 La Farge 0 Nekoosa 2 Wautoma 1 Reedsburg 2 Madison Edgewood 0 Wisconsin Dells 11 Adams-Friendship 1 Onalaska 9 […]
-
Royall Baseball Blanks Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2025 at 5:15 PM
The Royall Panthers baseball team kept their winning ways going with an 8-0 victory over the Hillsboro Tigers. Trey Wildes picked up the win on the mound pitching 6 scoreless innings giving up no runs on 4hits walking 2 and striking out […]
-
Mauston Baseball Opens Up New Field With Dramatic Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2025 at 5:14 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team opened up their new friendly confines with a walk off victory over the Westfield Pioneers. Hayden Gyllin drove in Tyler Link for the winning run in the bottom of the 7th to lift the Golden Eagles to […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 25, 2025 at 1:00 PM
High school teacher accused of sexually harassing students (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee high school teacher is accused of sexually harassing students. In Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Thursday, 40-year-old Rufus King High School teacher Erica […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 25, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The capacity crowd of 205,000 went wild when Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy announced the selection of a wide receiver in the first round of the draft. – The Brewers fell to the Giants 6-5, dropping 3 of 4 in the series – The Bucks […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Assembly Republicans approve changes to Unemployment Insurance (MADISON) Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly voted this week to approve changes to Unemployment Insurance. If it passes the state Senate, the bill faces a likely veto from Democratic […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Bill would help recover Wisconsin service members Missing in Action (MADISON) Legislation that could help identify Wisconsin’s Missing in Action will be reintroduced this session. Tuesday was Veterans Day at the Capitol, and Jordan Tilleson […]
-
Planned Power Outage in New Lisbon for Thursday
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 6:21 PM
The New Lisbon Public Works Department would like to inform our citizens of a planned electric outage that will occur tomorrow, Thursday, April 24, 2025, starting at approximately 12:30 pm. This outage will be due to the needed maintenance of a […]
-
Tractor Supply Coming to Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 5:13 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.