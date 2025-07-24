'Buckingham Nicks' was a record store holy grail for decades. It's finally getting reissued
Warner Music Group has announced that it’s reissuing the lone album recorded by Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham when they were just a duo. The couple later joined Fleetwood Mac for its most successful lineup. “Buckingham Nicks” bombed when it…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Necedah’s Hedden Earns High School All-American Medal
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2025 at 3:38 PM
Congratulations to Delilah Hedden who became Necedah’s first High School All American last fall! She recently received her High School All American medal for her outstanding performance during the 2024 XC season. To qualify for this […]
Local Communities Hosting National Night Out Event on August 5th
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2025 at 3:12 PM
Area law enforcement, fire departments and emergency services staff throughout Monroe County will continue a 22- year tradition when the 2025 edition of National Night Out takes place Tuesday, Aug. 5 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Winnebago Park in […]
JCEDC Offering Grants to Small Businesses
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2025 at 3:11 PM
The JCEDC is giving out $250,000 in microgrants to Juneau County small businesses and individuals to boost our local economy!!! It’s called the JCEDC Small Business Development Grant (JC-SBDG) program and there are several rounds for […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 7-24-25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2025 at 1:48 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Victim and suspect in shooting that led to standoff are both dead (RACINE) The victim and suspect in a shooting that led to an hours-long standoff in Racine have both died. Police found 48-year-old Charmeka Flowers at her home late Tuesday morning […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Major apartment construction coming to Madison suburb (FITCHBURG) A major development is coming to a Madison suburb. What used to be a quarry in Fitchburg is set to become an apartment complex and a row of retail stores. The developers of Jamestown […]
Reminder to Take Care of Your Trash Cans
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2025 at 5:16 PM
The City of Mauston wants to give a quick heads-up: when setting out your garbage cans on pick-up day, please try to place them on the boulevard or right of way instead of in the street. We totally get that sometimes the garbage company might set […]
Criminal Charges Recommended in Motor Vehicle Accident That Left Multiple Teens Injured
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2025 at 5:15 PM
On May 16, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle accident with multiple critical injuries on Highway 13 near 13th Drive in the Town of Dell Prairie. […]
Vernon County Dispatchers Honored
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2025 at 5:14 PM
On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 11:00 AM, representatives from Emplify/Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance recognized the lifesaving efforts of Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatchers Cyndal Johannes and Dylan Krause. The presentation took place within […]
