Brian Tyler Cohen – Claim about Trump rejecting Helene relief for North Carolina lacks context
Trump “just denied North Carolina’s request for FEMA relief from Hurricane Helene.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Long-abandoned boat along Milwaukee’s lakefront may be removed Thursday (MILWAUKEE) A boat that’s been abandoned along Milwaukee’s lakefront since last fall may be removed Thursday. The boat named “Deep Thought” […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM
Years of planning come to fruition tonight with the start of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. The Packers have the 23rd pick in round 1. – Logan Webb held the Brewers in check for six-plus innings in a 4-2 win for the Giants
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Bill would help recover Wisconsin service members Missing in Action (MADISON) Legislation that could help identify Wisconsin’s Missing in Action will be reintroduced this session. Tuesday was Veterans Day at the Capitol, and Jordan Tilleson […]
Planned Power Outage in New Lisbon for Thursday
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 6:21 PM
The New Lisbon Public Works Department would like to inform our citizens of a planned electric outage that will occur tomorrow, Thursday, April 24, 2025, starting at approximately 12:30 pm. This outage will be due to the needed maintenance of a […]
Tractor Supply Coming to Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 5:13 PM
News from Mauston City Council Meeting
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 5:09 PM
Great news from Tuesday’s Council meeting! We had the joy of celebrating some amazing members of our city family. We honored Val Nelson, our dedicated Utility Clerk & Zoning Administrator, for her impressive 20 years of service. We also […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/22
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 5:05 PM
Baseball Mauston 5 Adams-Friendship 4 Wisconsin Dells 7 Wautoma 2 Nekoosa 4 Westfield 0 Reedsburg 7 Madison Edgewood 2 Hillsboro 16 New Lisbon 2 Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 1 Bangor 7 Brookwood 4 Tomah 7 La Crosse Logan 6 (Jackson Steffel Homerun for […]
Freimuth’s Triple Rallies Mauston Past Adams-Friendship in SCC Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 5:01 PM
Evan Freimuth’s 2 run triple in the bottom of the 6th inning allowed the Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team to rally past Adams-Friendship 5-4 Tuesday evening. Mauston took an early 1-0 lead on an RBI from Evan Parsons just two batters […]
Donahue, Robert L. Age 94 Of Rural Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 3:58 PM
Robert L. Donahue, age 94, of rural Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, April 05, 2025 at Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin. Robert ( Bob ) was born March 8, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas Francis and Lucille Sophie (Feldman) […]
