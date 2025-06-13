Authorities still searching for suspect in shooting of 2 Minnesota state lawmakers
A massive search is stretching into its second day for a man who authorities say posed as a police officer and fatally shot a Democratic state lawmaker in her suburban Minneapolis home. Authorities say the suspect also shot and wounded…
WISDEMS Convention in The Dells this weekend
by bhague@wrn.com on June 13, 2025 at 6:58 PM
Wisconsin Democrats gather for their annual state party convention in the Dells this weekend. Bob Hague previews what to expect with UW La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky.
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 13, 2025 at 6:29 PM
The NBA Championships resume with game 4 tonight. Indiana hosts Oklahoma City, leading the Thunder 2-1. – The Brewers continue their series against the Cardinals at AM Fam Field – The U.S. Open is in day 2 at Oakmont […]
Mile Bluff Medical Center Hosting Health Fair June 18th
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2025 at 2:45 PM
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair hosted by Mile Bluff Medical Center on Thursday, June 19. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes. A […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Undocumented immigrant framed for sending threat letters to President Trump released from custody (MILWAUKEE) The undocumented immigrant framed for sending letters threatening to kill President Trump has been released from custody. A Chicago […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 13, 2025 at 11:04 AM
Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski tossed 5-innings of no-hit ball in his major league debut as the Brewers beat the Cardinals. – Aaron Civale has asked to be traded after being demoted to the bullpen – The Packers […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 13, 2025 at 8:25 AM
‘No Kings’ protests set for Saturday across Wisconsin and U.S. (UNDATED) Saturday will see a wave of anti-Trump rallies across Wisconsin and the nation. “No Kings” events opposing the Trump Administration’s agenda are […]
Gov. Evers Signs Senate Bill 126
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:48 PM
Gov. Tony Evers today signed Senate Bill 126, now 2025 Wisconsin Act 7, which delays the effective date of a provision of 2023 Wisconsin Act 126 that requires candidates, committees, political parties, and conduits to register with and submit […]
Ramsden, Bernard “Bernie” Eugene Age 82 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:46 PM
Bernard “Bernie” Eugene Ramsden was the kind of person whose presence made life feel a little steadier. He didn’t need fanfare – he led with quiet confidence, deep loyalty, and an open heart. On Saturday, June 7, 2025, Bernie […]
St. Joe’s to Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary in New Facility with Free Community Lunch and...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:33 PM
St. Joe’s is marking five years in its new facility with a community celebration that offers a taste of the past and a look at its rich history. On Tuesday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Joe’s will serve a free […]
