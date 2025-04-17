At contentious Wisconsin elections meeting, Democratic chair threatens to oust Republican official
A Wisconsin Elections Commission discussion of uncounted ballots in Madison devolved into a shouting match, with the Democratic chair threatening to kick a Republican commissioner out of the meeting. The commission launched an investigation in January after learning that Madison…
New Lisbon Track & Field Competes on New Broowkood Facility
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2025 at 6:12 PM
The New Lisbon Track and Field teams completed Tuesday night at Brookwood High Schools new track facility. It was great to see another school in the Scenic Bluffs Conference get a facility, and it was an amazing facility to go and […]
Quimby, Vergie Mae Age 94 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2025 at 4:38 PM
Vergie Mae Quimby, age 94, of Big Flats, Wisconsin, has gone on to paradise on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, Wisconsin. Her long and well-lived journey has now led her to her eternal home. Funeral […]
Wisconsin River Meats Wins for Top Beef Jerky
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2025 at 4:30 PM
The Tradition of producing Award Winning Products has continued at Wisconsin River Meats. On April 12th, 2025, Wisconsin River Meats won the Champion Award for our Traditional Beef Jerky, using our own recipe as we have for the last 40 plus years, […]
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2025 at 4:28 PM
On Tuesday, April 22 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man connected to several robberies including fatal armored truck heist found guilty (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee County jurors convict a man for several armed robberies, one leaving a man dead. Damien Huff was found guilty Wednesday for his role in the […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 17, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers won their second straight, knocking off the Tigers 5-1 – The NFL Draft is just 7-days away and team CEO Mark Murphy is ready to witness what they’ve worked a long time to bring fruition – A former Wisconsin high school […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 17, 2025 at 8:13 AM
Teen accused of killing Lily Peters denied change of venue (CHIPPEWA FALLS) A change of venue request has been denied for the teen accused of killing Lily Peters three years ago. Court officials said if Carson Peters Berger’s defense team is […]
Local Coalition Invites Community to Unite for Youth Substance UsePrevention Summit
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2025 at 7:26 PM
The Sauk County Partnership for Prevention Coalition will host the Building aHealthier Sauk County: Youth Substance Use Prevention Summit on May 15, 2025 in Lake Delton.Community members, parents, educators, law enforcement, social services, […]
WIAA WINTER PERFORMANCE FACTOR RESULTS IN 2025-26 DIVISIONAL MOVEMENT
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2025 at 7:24 PM
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Classification Committee conducted hearings for member school requests and appeals in applying the performance factor initiative for the winter sports with implementation during the 2025-26 seasons. […]
