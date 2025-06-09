As videos of June 2025 Los Angeles protests circulate on social media, one old video was included in the mix and misrepresented as being current. But it was taken during 2020’s protests in response to George Floyd’s murder.
Video shows a police car burning during June 2025 Los Angeles protests.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 9, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Police ID woman found drowned in Bay of Green Bay (MENOMINEE) A woman whose body was found in the Bay of Green Bay last week has been identified. Police in Menominee say the victim is 42-year-old Lisa Pipp of Greendale. She went missing in January […]
Peterson, Raymond Walter Age 63 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2025 at 3:30 PM
Raymond Walter Peterson, 63, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025 in the comfort of his home. Born January 27, 1962 to Elizabeth and Richard Peterson I, Ray was a dedicated tool and die machinist whose strong work ethic and […]
Mattox, Sharon Marie Age 79 of Marshfield and formerly of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2025 at 3:22 PM
Sharon Marie Mattox, a cherished mother, grandmother & great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2025, at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving family at House of the Dove Hospice Center in Marshfield, WI. She was born on February […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 9, 2025 at 11:00 AM
The Brewers dropped the rubber game in their series with San Diego – Former Bucks coach Don Nelson is honored by the NBA – Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clark captured the 2025 Am Fam Championship
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 9, 2025 at 8:45 AM
JFC co-chairs remain optimistic on budget (MADISON) Despite a breakdown in budget negotiations with Governor Tony Evers, Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee remain optimistic. Speaking to the media on Friday, […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Maxwell Anderson found guilty of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson (MILWAUKEE) The 34-year-old Milwaukee man accused in the death and dismemberment of a young Milwaukee woman has been found guilty. A nine-woman, three-man jury found Maxwell […]
Meinhardt, Betty Age 73 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 5, 2025 at 2:49 PM
Betty Meinhardt, age 73, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at […]
Nick Whalen Hired as New Mauston Varsity Football Coach
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2025 at 6:14 PM
Nick Whalen Named New Head Football Coach at Mauston High School! Mauston High School is proud to announce the hiring of Nick Whalen as the new head coach of the Golden Eagles football program. Whalen brings with him 15 years of coaching experience […]
