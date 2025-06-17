As Israel’s attacks on Iran continue, the U.S. and President Donald Trump, face a potentially momentous decision. Should the U.S. actively participate in Israeli efforts to bomb Iran’s Fordo nuclear complex? Here’s some background on the high stakes.
High stakes in the U.S. decision on attacking Iran
Source: Politifacts.com
-
by bhague@wrn.com on June 17, 2025 at 9:06 PM
Hot Brewers at 1st place Cubs, down to the wire for Haliburton and Pacers
-
by bhague@wrn.com on June 17, 2025 at 9:04 PM
Hot Brewers at 1st place Cubs, down to the wire for Haliburton and Pacers.
-
How to prevent scams against elder relatives, with help from the Better Business Bureau
by Raymond Neupert on June 17, 2025 at 8:06 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin on how you can help elderly relatives spot and be ready for scams.
-
Mauston Summer Baseball Opens up Woodside League with Split
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 3:01 PM
The Mauston Summer baseball team split a pair of games at the Monday Woodside League. Mauston fell in the first game to DeForest 6-1. Evan Freimuth pitched 5 solid innings for Mauston in the loss. Mauston bounced back to defeat […]
-
Havel, John J. Age 86 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 2:30 PM
John J. Havel, age 86, Friendship, WI died Monday, June 9, 2025 at The Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids with his family close by until his final moment. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man dead following Father’s Day SUV vs. horse carriage crash in Manitowoc County (TOWN OF CATO) The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal Father’s Day crash involving an SUV and horse-drawn carriage in Manitowoc County. An […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 17, 2025 at 9:58 AM
Brewers prepare for Cubs at Wrigley, Thunder a win away from NBA title
-
Motorcycle Crash in Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2025 at 6:49 PM
On Saturday June 14, 2025, the Hillsboro Police Department investigated a motorcycle crash thatoccurred near Emplify St. Joseph’s Hospital in the City of Hillsboro.On June 14, 2025, an Officer with the Hillsboro Police Department was […]
-
Tomah16U Baseball Team featuring Scenic Bluffs Kids Wins Wilton Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2025 at 4:26 PM
The Tomah 16U American Legion Baseball team won the Wilton regular season tournament going 3-1. Tomah fell in the opener 8-4 to Fond Du Lac but bounced back to hold off Black River Falls 10-9 in 9innings before holding off Adams-Friendship 5-2 […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.