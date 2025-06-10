As government officials speak about the Los Angeles protests against immigration raids, a statement from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., was taken out of context. She did not say the U.S. should grant citizenship to every ‘undocumented’ in the protests, she asked for consideration of immigrants’ cases in general.
“BREAKING: Rep. Maxine Waters calls for the United States to grant citizenship to every undocumented protester in Los Angeles” 2025 protests.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM
DePere woman faces multiple charges after police chase, crash involving eight vehicles (FOND DU LAC) Details are released about a police pursuit that led multi-vehicle crash last month in Fond du Lac. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 10, 2025 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers dropped their series opener against Atlanta – The Packers officially released Jaire Alexander as the team opens its mandatory minicamp today – Florida took a 2-1 lead in the NHL finals – Wisconsin and Marquette women […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 10, 2025 at 8:45 AM
UPFRONT: Vos says Evers is lying about budget discussions (MADISON) Assembly Speaker Robin Vos accuses the Evers administration of lying about the budget. Governor Tony Evers said in a statement that Republicans refused to agree to meaningful […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 9, 2025 at 5:30 PM
Police ID woman found drowned in Bay of Green Bay (MENOMINEE) A woman whose body was found in the Bay of Green Bay last week has been identified. Police in Menominee say the victim is 42-year-old Lisa Pipp of Greendale. She went missing in January […]
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2025 at 5:21 PM
On Tuesday, June 17 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he plays guitar, […]
Peterson, Raymond Walter Age 63 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2025 at 3:30 PM
Raymond Walter Peterson, 63, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025 in the comfort of his home. Born January 27, 1962 to Elizabeth and Richard Peterson I, Ray was a dedicated tool and die machinist whose strong work ethic and […]
Mattox, Sharon Marie Age 79 of Marshfield and formerly of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2025 at 3:22 PM
Sharon Marie Mattox, a cherished mother, grandmother & great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2025, at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving family at House of the Dove Hospice Center in Marshfield, WI. She was born on February […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 9, 2025 at 11:00 AM
The Brewers dropped the rubber game in their series with San Diego – Former Bucks coach Don Nelson is honored by the NBA – Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clark captured the 2025 Am Fam Championship
Meinhardt, Betty Age 73 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 5, 2025 at 2:49 PM
Betty Meinhardt, age 73, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at […]
