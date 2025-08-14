Appeals court agrees NFL can be put on trial over claims Black coaches face discrimination
A federal appeals court says the NFL can be put on trial over claims that Brian Flores and other Black coaches face discrimination. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. It upheld Manhattan federal Judge Valerie Caproni’s 2023…
8-19 Juneau County Board Meeting
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2025 at 2:04 PM
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-14-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2025 at 2:03 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM
12-year-old boy drowns near boat launch on Lake Michigan (RACINE) A 12-year-old boy drowns in Lake Michigan. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says three boys were playing and swimming Wednesday near the Pershing Park Boat Launch when one […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 14, 2025 at 11:02 AM
It’s free burgers for Milwaukee Brewers fans after their team won it’s 12th straight, downing the Pirates 12-5 – The Packers are in Indianapolis where they’ll hold a joint practice with the Colts today – The Green Bay […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers requests FEMA assistance after historic flooding in Wisconsin (UNDATED) Governor Tony Evers is requesting federal support in response to storm damage in Wisconsin. Evers has submitted a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to […]
2025 HS Football Previews – Ithaca Bulldogs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2025 at 4:46 PM
2025 Ithaca Bulldogs 2024 Record: 10-1 (7-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: David Klang & Kyle Kelley Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 6-3 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: QB/CB Keegan […]
Rare Lizard Could Have Incidental Taking in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2025 at 3:48 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to issue a permit for the incidental taking of a rare lizard, which may result from the WRPCO Westwind SCA Trail Relocation Project in Adams County. Incidental take refers to the […]
Vernon County Sheriff’s Reports 8-3 thru 8-9
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2025 at 2:34 PM
8/3 A business on Kickapoo Street in the Village of Readstown called to report a theft. The suspect entered the store, stole an item and left out a rear entrance without paying. The suspect’s vehicle was […]
Mauston School Board Meeting 8-13
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2025 at 2:23 PM
8-13 Mauston School Board Special Meeting Agenda
