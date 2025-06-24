An ad claims the GOP tax and spending bill will give Social Security recipients a tax cut. A proposed tax deduction for seniors overlaps with some Social Security beneficiaries, but not all.
The Republican tax and spending bill will provide a “tax cut for Social Security recipients.”
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM
State Supreme Court upholds DNR authority over PFAS contamination (MADISON) A win for environmentalists and the Evers administration in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. In a 5-2 decision released Monday, the court affirmed the Wisconsin Department of […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 24, 2025 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers fall to the Pirates in their series opener – Brandon Woodruff is close once again to returning to the bigs – The NBA Draft gets underway on Wednesday night, but the Bucks don’t pick until round two on Thursday […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 24, 2025 at 8:19 AM
Programing cuts and layoffs at Wisconsin Public Radio (MADISON) Layoffs and program cancellations at Wisconsin Public Radio. The state network’s nationally syndicated “To the Best of Our Knowledge,” “Zorba Paster On Your […]
by bhague@wrn.com on June 23, 2025 at 8:41 PM
Brewers open three game home stand with Pirates, Achilles tear could sideline Halliburton next season
Hazel, Gerald Duane Age 84 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2025 at 4:29 PM
Gerald Duane Hazel, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 23, 2025 at 10:29 AM
Brewers continue winning streak, Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions
Summer Baseball Update From Thursday 6/19
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2025 at 4:44 PM
The Tomah 19U Legion baseball team managed just 1 hit in a 6-0 loss to Prairie Du Chien Thursday evening. Julian Cunitz led off the bottom of the first for Tomah with a hit but that was the only hit they managed. Cael Koenig had the […]
New Lisbon’s Barfknechts Big Game Lifts Tomah Legion Over Holmen
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2025 at 2:31 PM
New Lisbon’s Grady Barfknecht had a wopping 7RBI’s in Tomah 16U American Legion baseballs 15-4 victory over Holmen 16U. Barfnecht had an early bases clearing double to bust the game wide open. Barfnect finished with a 3hit […]
Tomaska, Alice R. Age 73 of Wautoma
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2025 at 5:22 PM
Alice R. Tomaska, age 73, of Wautoma, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Heartland House in Wautoma, Wisconsin. Alice was born on February 17, 1952, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Beldon Elmer and Ruth Mae (Knupp) Schroeder. […]
