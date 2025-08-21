Aging U.S. railroad bridges are self-inspected and their findings are kept secret
A new investigation reveals the risks of railroads policing their own bridges. The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State University found railroads can withhold bridge inspection results from the public. Unlike highway bridges, which are inspected by government…
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-21-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2025 at 2:06 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin DPI releases long-withheld state funding to Milwaukee Public Schools (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee Public Schools receive some long-withheld state funding. MPS announced Wednesday that the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has released […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 21, 2025 at 11:06 AM
The Green Bay Packers hold their final Training Camp practice, a joint workout with the Seattle Seahawks, ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale with Seattle. — Keisean Nixon is the new #1 cornerback in the Packers secondary […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 21, 2025 at 11:00 AM
The Brewers dropped their 3rd straight to the Cubs, falling 4-3 at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night – The Packers hold their final training camp practice today, a joint workout with Seattle – Sam Weatherhead captured the 105th Wisconsin […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM
FEMA teams to begin flood damage assessments (MILWAUKEE) With FEMA teams expected on the ground to assess flood damage, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley wants residents to feel comfortable but also to exercise caution. Crowley said anyone […]
Incidental Take Notice For Sauk County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2025 at 7:57 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to issue a permit for the incidental taking of a rare lizard and terrestrial, which may result from the Winnebago Heights Development in Sauk County. Incidental take refers to the […]
Van Orden Challenger Rebecca Cooke Endorsed By End Citizens United
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2025 at 7:56 PM
This week, End Citizens United (ECU), a leading anti-corruption organization, endorsed Rebecca Cooke for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. “Washington has abandoned the working families and family farms I […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM
The Brewers and Cubs square off in game 4 of their 5 game series at Wrigley Field. – Beloit continues its pursuit of a spot in the Midwest League postseason when they host rival Wisconsin tonight – The Packers are getting […]
2025 HS Football Previews – Necedah Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2025 at 3:45 PM
Necedah Cardinals 2024 Record: 0-9 (0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Sebastian Smith (1st Year 0-0 Record) Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 0-9 (0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: Phillip Heintz Eli Horak Brady Cross Jaren […]
