act-checking claims about Border Patrol’s immigration crackdown in North Carolina

Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 25, 2025 at 6:08 PM
The Packers continue preparing for their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions – The Badgers are getting ready for the Gophers in their Big Ten finale in the Twin Cities on Saturday – UW-Milwaukee returns to the court in men’s […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 25, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Greenfield police chief will stand trial for misconduct in office (MILWAUKEE) A southeast Wisconsin police chief will stand trial for misconduct in office. Prosecutors accuse Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson of wiping his department-issued phone […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 25, 2025 at 12:05 PM
DA says Geyser will likely be extradited to Waukesha County. (WAUKESHA) Slenderman assailant Morgan Geyser will likely be extradited to Waukesha County. District Attorney Leslie Basey briefed the media on Monday, and said Waukesha County is […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM
Isaiah McDuffie shines in his start, filling in for the injured Quay Walker – Little known Kamal Hadden impresses in replacing the injured Keisean Nixon and he looks forward to his return home to Michigan this week.
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 25, 2025 at 11:57 AM
The Bucks dropped their 5th straight, falling at home to Portland – The basketball Badgers dropped out of both top 25 polls after their loss to BYU last week – Green Bay finished fourth in the Paradise Jam Tournament in the U.S. Virgin […]
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation’s holiday bake sale and craft fair returns!
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2025 at 8:01 PM
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation is pleased to announce its annual holiday bake and craft sale, taking place on Friday, December 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the community rooms at Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital. The event will […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 24, 2025 at 6:49 PM
The Packers are turning their attention to the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Packers improved to 2-0 in the NFC North after a 23-6 win over the Vikings – Carolina is at San Francisco in Monday […]
Girls Basketball scores from Friday 10/21
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2025 at 4:01 PM
Pittsville 62 New Lisbon 39 Mauston 90 Nekoosa 31 Wisconsin Dells 77 Adams-Friendship 36 Berlin 59 Ripon 39 Westfield 66 Wautoma 32
Pittsville Dumps New Lisbon Girls in Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM
New Lisbon fell to Pittsville in girls basketball on Friday 62-38. New Lisbon went on a 7-0 stretch late in the first half to cut a 29-17 deficit to 29-24 but it was all Pittsville from there as they went on an 18-0 run to put the game […]
